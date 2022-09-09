Browns place CB Greedy Williams on IR

The Cleveland Browns placed cornerback Greedy Williams on the injured reserve list on Friday.

Williams, who missed practice the past two days while dealing with a hamstring injury, will now be out for at least the first four games of the season. In a corresponding transaction to fill Williams’ roster spot, the Browns signed cornerback Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad.

This is the latest setback for Williams, who the Browns selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He missed four games his rookie season and was out all of the 2020 season after suffering damage to the axillary nerve in his shoulder.

Williams made it back last season to play in 16 games, making eight starts and intercepting a pair of passes.

With Williams out, the Browns will turn to rookie Martin Emerson Jr. as the third cornerback for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

It was only preseason, but Emerson looked ready for the moment, especially against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown.

While Williams is the only player officially ruled out for Sunday’s game, the Browns listed as questionable right tackle Jack Conklin, who is still recovering from a torn patella tendon, swing tackle Chris Hubbard, who is dealing with an elbow injury, and wide receiver Michael Woods II, who has missed practice time with a hamstring injury.

If Conklin and Hubbard are both unable to answer the bell against the Panthers, the Browns will turn to second-year tackles James Hudson III or possibly veteran Joe Haeg, who was just signed to the team on Monday.

As for Miller, he appeared in nine games with the Browns last season, playing primarily on special teams. Originally signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic, Miller has 10 career tackles and one career interception.