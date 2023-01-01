Browns vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 17 today against the Washington Commanders. Here are some nuggets the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: FedEx Field, Landover, MD
- TV Channel: FOX - Adam Amin. (play-by-play) & Mark Schlereth (analyst).
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 57 degrees (feels like 56 degrees) with a 2% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the Northwest.
- Odds: Commanders by 2.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 41
TV Distribution Map
Fans in the ORANGE areas will get to watch the game on CBS:
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns will be wearing their all-white uniforms.
- Here is the Week 17 poster for the Browns vs. Commanders game:
Connections
- Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2013, wide receivers coach), quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese (2018, same role), assistant special teams coach Ben Jacobs (2011-12, LB), and college scout Harrison Ritcher (2012-15, intern/player personnel associate) are former Browns. Also, director of player personnel Eric Stokes was selected in the 1999 expansion draft by the Browns.
- Washington’s President Jason Wright played RB for the Browns from 2005-08.
- Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan (2015-19, same role/assistant head coach/interim coach), run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell (2008-09, assistant head coach/same role), and LB Jordan Kunaszyk (2020-21) are former Commanders.
History
- The Browns have a 34-12-1 all-time record against the Commanders.
- The last time these two teams met was on September 27, 2020, when the Browns defeated Washington 34-20 in Cleveland. Cleveland brought havoc on Dwayne Haskins, and had a 17-0 run in the second quarter and another 17-0 run in the fourth quarter — however, they were losing 20-17 heading into the fourth quarter.
