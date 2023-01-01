Browns vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 17 today against the Washington Commanders. Here are some nuggets the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

FedEx Field, Landover, MD TV Channel: FOX - Adam Amin. (play-by-play) & Mark Schlereth (analyst).

FOX - Adam Amin. (play-by-play) & Mark Schlereth (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 57 degrees (feels like 56 degrees) with a 2% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the Northwest.

57 degrees (feels like 56 degrees) with a 2% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the Northwest. Odds: Commanders by 2.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Commanders by 2.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 41

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the ORANGE areas will get to watch the game on CBS:

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing their all-white uniforms.

all white new year's threads ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3ugjU2UvJf — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 30, 2022

Here is the Week 17 poster for the Browns vs. Commanders game:

Connections

Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner (2013, wide receivers coach), quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese (2018, same role), assistant special teams coach Ben Jacobs (2011-12, LB), and college scout Harrison Ritcher (2012-15, intern/player personnel associate) are former Browns. Also, director of player personnel Eric Stokes was selected in the 1999 expansion draft by the Browns.

(2013, wide receivers coach), quarterbacks coach (2018, same role), assistant special teams coach (2011-12, LB), and college scout (2012-15, intern/player personnel associate) are former Browns. Also, director of player personnel was selected in the 1999 expansion draft by the Browns. Washington’s President Jason Wright played RB for the Browns from 2005-08.

played RB for the Browns from 2005-08. Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan (2015-19, same role/assistant head coach/interim coach), run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell (2008-09, assistant head coach/same role), and LB Jordan Kunaszyk (2020-21) are former Commanders.

History