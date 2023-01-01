 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/1/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Dawgs By Nature:

  • Browns vs. Commanders NFL Week 17 Preview and Prediction (Chris Pokorny) - This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the Washington Commanders in Week 17. Below, we analyze a few advantages, disadvantages, or general thoughts about the two teams before getting to our predictions for the game.
  • Browns lose another LB for season due to injury; sign 1, elevate 2 from practice squad (Jared Mueller) - The hits just keep on coming for the Cleveland Browns linebacking group but at least this time it will be in gams that don’t matter. So far, the Browns have lost Anthony Walker, Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki to season-ending injuries. Today, the team added Jordan Kunaszyk to that list, although he’ll only miss the last two games.
  • Browns LB coach: Time for JOK to ‘master the offseason’ (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s second season did not necessarily go as planned, given that he is closing out the year on the injured reserve list. His play also dropped off from his rookie season, at least in the eyes of Pro Football Focus, as he dropped from the analytics site’s No. 9 ranked linebacker as a rookie down to No. 40 this year as he was not particularly strong in any category.
  • Browns vs. Commanders: Week 17 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns hit the road on Sunday to face the Washington Commanders. Thanks to yet another dispiriting loss last week, the Browns are down to playing out the string in 2022, hoping to finish the campaign without any major injuries and with quarterback Deshaun Watson continuing to look like a QB worth investing $230 million in guaranteed money.
  • Use and success of screen game a problem for Browns this year (Jared Mueller) - As we all search for reasons that the Cleveland Browns season has been unsuccessful, the answer is actually answers. There are lot of reasons from DC Joe Woods’ schemes, HC Kevin Stefanski’s play calling, ST coordinator Mike Priefer’s issues with his unit and decisions made by the front office with Deshaun Watson, not valuing the defensive tackle position and many more.

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...