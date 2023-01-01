Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/1/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns vs. Commanders NFL Week 17 Preview and Prediction (Chris Pokorny) - This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns take on the Washington Commanders in Week 17. Below, we analyze a few advantages, disadvantages, or general thoughts about the two teams before getting to our predictions for the game.
- Browns lose another LB for season due to injury; sign 1, elevate 2 from practice squad (Jared Mueller) - The hits just keep on coming for the Cleveland Browns linebacking group but at least this time it will be in gams that don’t matter. So far, the Browns have lost Anthony Walker, Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki to season-ending injuries. Today, the team added Jordan Kunaszyk to that list, although he’ll only miss the last two games.
- Browns LB coach: Time for JOK to ‘master the offseason’ (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s second season did not necessarily go as planned, given that he is closing out the year on the injured reserve list. His play also dropped off from his rookie season, at least in the eyes of Pro Football Focus, as he dropped from the analytics site’s No. 9 ranked linebacker as a rookie down to No. 40 this year as he was not particularly strong in any category.
- Browns vs. Commanders: Week 17 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns hit the road on Sunday to face the Washington Commanders. Thanks to yet another dispiriting loss last week, the Browns are down to playing out the string in 2022, hoping to finish the campaign without any major injuries and with quarterback Deshaun Watson continuing to look like a QB worth investing $230 million in guaranteed money.
- Use and success of screen game a problem for Browns this year (Jared Mueller) - As we all search for reasons that the Cleveland Browns season has been unsuccessful, the answer is actually answers. There are lot of reasons from DC Joe Woods’ schemes, HC Kevin Stefanski’s play calling, ST coordinator Mike Priefer’s issues with his unit and decisions made by the front office with Deshaun Watson, not valuing the defensive tackle position and many more.
Cleveland Browns:
- What in the world has happened to Browns coach Kevin Stefanski? (Browns Zone) - Remember when Kevin Stefanski, as a rookie coach, was the NFL Coach of the Year? It wasn’t that long ago. It was 2020. The Browns were 11-5, or 12-6, if you count the playoffs. That’s right, 12-6. The Browns. Go figure. Since then, the Browns are 14-18, and Stefanski hasn’t been Coach of the Year or even Coach of the Month. Or even Coach of the Day. So what’s up with that?
- Reggie Ragland starting to ‘get his eyes in the right place’ to help Browns (Beacon Journal) - Reggie Ragland wasn’t completely out of football before the Browns signed him on Dec. 7. The veteran linebacker was toiling away on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad, waiting for an opportunity. While Ragland wasn’t out of football, that doesn’t mean he was playing football. Or, at least the game-speed football.
- Denzel Ward’s 2022 season for the Browns can only be described as underachieving (cleveland.com) - Back in April, the Browns signed cornerback Denzel Ward to a five-year contract extension worth $100.5 million with $71.25 million guaranteed. In hindsight, it was the right move to make him one of the highest-paid players in his position.
- Burning Questions for Week 17 vs. Commanders (clevelandbrowns.com) - Even though the playoffs are out of sight, the Browns are still placing plenty of importance on their final two games of the season.
NFL:
- Colts get bad news on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (indystar.com) - Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was placed on injured reserve Saturday after undergoing a procedure on his throat. Ngakoue was hit in the throat in Monday night’s loss to the Chargers, practiced in full Thursday, but he felt discomfort in his throat Friday, and after an evaluation by team doctors, it was determined the defensive end needed a procedure.
- Steelers work to keep playoff hopes, Mike Tomlin’s streak alive (ESPN) - Montravius Adams paused as he considered the question. How did Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin change the trajectory of the nose tackle’s career?
- NFLPA to create All-Pro team voted on by NFL players (NFL.com) - The NFL Players Association is set to have its own All-Pro team for each season going forward. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the NFLPA is set to unveil the first ever “The Players’ All-Pro” team on Jan. 11. Voting for the 2022 season is open through Jan. 4.
Loading comments...