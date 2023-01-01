 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Discuss the 1st quarter of CLE vs. WAS live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Today, the Cleveland Browns play on the road against the Washington Commanders. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders
Date/Time: Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: FOX - Adam Amin (play-by-play) & Mark Schlereth (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

This is the official game thread for the Browns vs. Commanders match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.

As always, GO BROWNS!!!

