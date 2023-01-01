Browns, Commanders inactive list: Status of Clowney, 4 questionable for WAS answered

In a game with little meaning for the Cleveland Browns and a lot of meaning for the Washington Commanders, the home team has a lot more injury issues to deal with in Landover today. Washington has already placed LB Jon Bostic on injured reserve and ruled RB Antonio Gibson, DE James Smith-Williams and OL Saahdiq Charles out for the game.

The Commanders also had four players listed as questionable for the game:

CB Christian Holmes - Ankle - Questionable

S Percy Butler - Hip - Questionable

S Kamren Curl - Ankle - Questionable

CB Benjamin St.-Juste - Ankle - Questionable

Four defensive backs dealing with injuries or missing the game could be a big deal today.

For Cleveland, their one player with an injury designation is a big one: DE Jadeveon Clowney. If Clowney can’t go, Washington’s run game could have an easier time of controlling things on the ground.

With just 90 minutes until game time, we now have answers for all the questionable players with the teams’ inactive reports. Clowney is active and two of the four defensive backs for the Commanders are inactive. Could make for an interesting game:

Browns Inactives

QB Kellen Mond

RB Demetric Felton

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DT Ben Stille

DE Isaiah Thomas

OL Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

Commanders Inactives

OL Saahdiq Charles

RB Antonio Gibson

DE James Smith-Williams

S Kam Curl

CB Benjamin St-Juste

QB Sam Howell

OL Chris Paul

Not long now until we find out if any of the inactive players being out will play a role in today’s game.