Another LB injured, into medical tent in 3rd quarter, returns to the game

The Cleveland Browns game versus the Washington Commanders has been ugly all around. Turnovers, poor play, bad play calling and an overall boring contest had the home team up 7-3 at halftime.

A 21-play, 96-yard, 11-plus minute drive ended the first half with QB Carson Wentz going over the top for a touchdown. The Browns defense couldn’t get a key stop and then had to return to the field after halftime.

In the Commanders first possession of the half, LB Tony Fields II went down with an injury. Fields is the only linebacker from the team’s initial 53-man roster not on injured reserve. The team has lost Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki and Jordan Kunaszyk with injuries.

Fields was taken to the medical tent after his injury:

In the medical tent. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 1, 2023

We will keep you up to date as information becomes available on Fields’ injury. Reggie Ragland, Deion Jones, Jermaine Carter and Tae Davis are the team's other primary linebackers right now.

Update:

Fields has returned to the field in the second half.