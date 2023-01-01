 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Another LB injured, into medical tent in 3rd quarter, returns to the game

The linebackers have been cursed this year for Cleveland

By JaredMueller Updated
/ new
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns game versus the Washington Commanders has been ugly all around. Turnovers, poor play, bad play calling and an overall boring contest had the home team up 7-3 at halftime.

A 21-play, 96-yard, 11-plus minute drive ended the first half with QB Carson Wentz going over the top for a touchdown. The Browns defense couldn’t get a key stop and then had to return to the field after halftime.

In the Commanders first possession of the half, LB Tony Fields II went down with an injury. Fields is the only linebacker from the team’s initial 53-man roster not on injured reserve. The team has lost Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki and Jordan Kunaszyk with injuries.

Fields was taken to the medical tent after his injury:

We will keep you up to date as information becomes available on Fields’ injury. Reggie Ragland, Deion Jones, Jermaine Carter and Tae Davis are the team's other primary linebackers right now.

Update:

Fields has returned to the field in the second half.

In This Stream

Browns vs Commanders: Lots of questions, not a lot of answers this week

View all 23 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...