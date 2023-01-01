Jack Conklin leaves game with an injury, returned but now questionable

As the Cleveland Browns were driving again, after taking the lead at 10-7, another injury hit the team. LB Tony Fields II left the game earlier with an injury and, now, OL Jack Conklin headed into the injury tent after going down to the ground on a run play.

Conklin signed a huge extension earlier this week that will keep him around for a few years in Cleveland. Coming back from a huge knee injury last year, Conklin’s play has been up and down this season.

OL James Hudson III took Conklin’s spot after he left and went into the injury tent.

Cleveland’s offense has started to heat up in the second half having scored a touchdown earlier and on a long drive when Conklin went down.

We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available on Conklin’s injury and potential return to the game.

Update:

Conklin had his ankle rewrapped in the injury tent and returned to the field in time for Cleveland’s second touchdown pass of the second half.

Update #2:

The following drive, Conklin was not in the game and was announced as questionable to return due to an ankle injury. Hudson once again took over at right tackle for Conklin.