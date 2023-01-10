Daily Dawg Chow 1/10: Browns begin offseason by firing Joe Woods

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns fire DC Joe Woods (Jared Mueller) Struggles continued on the defensive side of the ball leading to this move
- Mike Priefer’s future not clear as of Monday (Jared Mueller) While Joe Woods was fired, Priefer’s Browns future still up in the air
- Browns to interview Jim Schwartz for DC job (Jared Mueller) Veteran could be the favorite for the position
- Browns place second request for DC interview, this time with AFC North rival (Jared Mueller) Flores is a respected defensive mind
- Browns request to interview Sean Desai for DC job (Jared Mueller) Desai has 10 years of coaching experience in the NFL and is currently associate head coach in Seattle.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns Joel Bitonio Believes Right Pieces in Place, Though he is Aging and Wants to win Badly (Sports Illustrated) “It was frustrating. I thought that was going to take us up a level,” Bitonio said of making the playoffs in 2020. “I do have faith we have the right core of players, coach to take us to that level.”
- Mike Priefer is not safe, Kevin Stefanski ‘working through’ his job status (Browns Wire) “While the special teams units of the Browns improved over the back half of the season, there is little to be confident in the way they covered punts, and kicks, or in the confidence of their highly-drafted rookie kicker Cade York.”
- Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing (cleveland.com) “Anytime you don’t have success, somebody gotta take the fall for it,” safety John Johnson III said. “Like I said after the game, everyone on this staff, they’re good people, good coaches, so I know he’ll land on his feet.”
- Mike Polk Jr. looks at the positives of the Cleveland Browns season (WKYC) “Even if their D-line never held up this year their fashion game did! The Browns sported a variety of uniform styles throughout the season including the rarely-worn “color rush” edition, seen here during a freezing cold, Christmas Eve, home loss to a bad dome team.”
- Joe Woods out, Browns new DC wish list is already out!!! (Youtube) Quincy Carrier is not unhappy with recent personnel developments
