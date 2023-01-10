Browns sign 10 players to reserve/futures contracts

The offseason started with a bang for the Cleveland Browns. The firing of DC Joe Woods was the first in what is likely to be numerous changes for the team. As of Tuesday morning, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer is still with the team but his spot is not certain after HC Kevin Stefanski spoke to reports on Monday.

Less exciting than all of the different names the team is reportedly seeking to interview for the newly vacant DC position (Here, here, here and here) are the names of 10 players the Browns signed to reserve/futures contracts Monday:

WR Daylen Baldwin

WR Mike Harley Jr.

WR Marquez Stevenson

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

RB John Kelly Jr.

OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

DT Roderick Perry II

DE Sam Kamara

LB Storey Jackson

S Bubba Bolden

Some of the players were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for games at some time this season. Baldwin played in one game and had two receptions for 25 yards. Perry played in two games and had two combined tackles. Kamara and Jackson played in the last game of the season.

The reserve/futures contract is a way to lock in a few players for offseason activities and training camp for next year while allowing those players to workout in Berea throughout the offseason.