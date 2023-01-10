Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 18

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Quarterback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|63
|98%
|19-of-29 (65.5%) for 230 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT. 6 rushes, 44 yards (7.3 YPC).
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|1
|2%
|No stats registered.
- This was a pretty ugly game for Deshaun Watson, with it unraveling late in the first half. Per PFF, “Watson took eight sacks and was charged with three turnover-worthy plays and zero big-time throws against the Steelers.”
- I don’t even want to put too much weight into Watson’s performance, as frustrating as it was, because it’s supposed to be about next season. But there needs to be some quick outlets for him in this offense, and the receivers in general need to be better about coming back to the ball. I liked it early on when he went to Chubb on two straight pass plays.
Running Back
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|48
|75%
|12 carries, 77 yards (6.4 YPC). 5 catches, 45 yards (6 targets), 1 TD.
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|16
|25%
|4 carries, 13 yards (3.3 YPC). 3 catches, 15 yards (4 targets).
- It’s about time the Browns utilized Nick Chubb’s receiving abilities. I firmly believe that the guy could be a multi-dimensional back. Chubb was the Browns’ third-highest graded player, per PFF, grading out to an 70.4.
- So long, Kareem Hunt (presumably). It ended up being a very quiet and lackluster season for him (to no fault of his own), despite the fact that the team had the luxury of both he and Chubb being healthy for all 17 games.
Wide Receiver
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|59
|92%
|2 catches, 42 yards (4 targets).
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|58
|91%
|2 catches, 51 yards (3 targets).
|WR
|Michael Woods
|26
|41%
|1 catch, 15 yards (1 target).
|WR
|David Bell
|23
|36%
|0 catches (2 targets).
|WR
|Jaelon Darden
|1
|2%
|No stats registered.
- With as many times as Deshaun Watson was throwing the ball, you would think that the receivers had huge days. But Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones combined for just four catches, even though they were fairly big gains. It was a mistake offensively to continuously try to push the ball downfield and wait for receivers to get open, knowing what the Steelers’ pass rush would be doing.
- Once again down the stretch, Michael Woods out-snapped David Bell. Ultimately, Cleveland did not really see much out of them or Anthony Schwartz this season to deem any of them as their No. 3 receiver next year.
Tight End
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|TE
|David Njoku
|59
|92%
|4 catches, 42 yards (5 targets), 1 TD.
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|20
|31%
|2 catches, 20 yards (2 targets).
|TE
|Pharaoh Brown
|6
|9%
|No stats registered.
David Njoku was the Browns’ second-highest graded player, per PFF, grading out to an 76.7. Njoku basically matched the best season of his career, but I still feel like he could’ve been utilized so much more this season.
Harrison Bryant seemed to be good for 2 catches for 20 yards every week, didn’t he?
Offensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|OL
|Joel Bitonio
|64
|100%
|
|OL
|Ethan Pocic
|64
|100%
|
|OL
|Wyatt Teller
|64
|100%
|
|OL
|James Hudson
|64
|100%
|
|OL
|Jedrick Wills
|61
|95%
|
|OL
|Chris Hubbard
|6
|9%
|
|OL
|Hjalte Froholdt
|1
|2%
|
-
Joel Bitonio was the Browns’ highest-graded player, per PFF, grading out to an 87.3.
- The Browns allowed 7 sacks and 10 quarterback hits.
