 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 18

The offense fell apart down the stretch against the Steelers’ defense.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
QB Deshaun Watson 63 98% 19-of-29 (65.5%) for 230 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT. 6 rushes, 44 yards (7.3 YPC).
QB Jacoby Brissett 1 2% No stats registered.
  • This was a pretty ugly game for Deshaun Watson, with it unraveling late in the first half. Per PFF, “Watson took eight sacks and was charged with three turnover-worthy plays and zero big-time throws against the Steelers.”
  • I don’t even want to put too much weight into Watson’s performance, as frustrating as it was, because it’s supposed to be about next season. But there needs to be some quick outlets for him in this offense, and the receivers in general need to be better about coming back to the ball. I liked it early on when he went to Chubb on two straight pass plays.

Running Back

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
RB Nick Chubb 48 75% 12 carries, 77 yards (6.4 YPC). 5 catches, 45 yards (6 targets), 1 TD.
RB Kareem Hunt 16 25% 4 carries, 13 yards (3.3 YPC). 3 catches, 15 yards (4 targets).
  • It’s about time the Browns utilized Nick Chubb’s receiving abilities. I firmly believe that the guy could be a multi-dimensional back. Chubb was the Browns’ third-highest graded player, per PFF, grading out to an 70.4.
  • So long, Kareem Hunt (presumably). It ended up being a very quiet and lackluster season for him (to no fault of his own), despite the fact that the team had the luxury of both he and Chubb being healthy for all 17 games.

Wide Receiver

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones 59 92% 2 catches, 42 yards (4 targets).
WR Amari Cooper 58 91% 2 catches, 51 yards (3 targets).
WR Michael Woods 26 41% 1 catch, 15 yards (1 target).
WR David Bell 23 36% 0 catches (2 targets).
WR Jaelon Darden 1 2% No stats registered.
  • With as many times as Deshaun Watson was throwing the ball, you would think that the receivers had huge days. But Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones combined for just four catches, even though they were fairly big gains. It was a mistake offensively to continuously try to push the ball downfield and wait for receivers to get open, knowing what the Steelers’ pass rush would be doing.
  • Once again down the stretch, Michael Woods out-snapped David Bell. Ultimately, Cleveland did not really see much out of them or Anthony Schwartz this season to deem any of them as their No. 3 receiver next year.

Tight End

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
TE David Njoku 59 92% 4 catches, 42 yards (5 targets), 1 TD.
TE Harrison Bryant 20 31% 2 catches, 20 yards (2 targets).
TE Pharaoh Brown 6 9% No stats registered.
  • David Njoku was the Browns’ second-highest graded player, per PFF, grading out to an 76.7. Njoku basically matched the best season of his career, but I still feel like he could’ve been utilized so much more this season.
  • Harrison Bryant seemed to be good for 2 catches for 20 yards every week, didn’t he?

Offensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
OL Joel Bitonio 64 100%
OL Ethan Pocic 64 100%
OL Wyatt Teller 64 100%
OL James Hudson 64 100%
OL Jedrick Wills 61 95%
OL Chris Hubbard 6 9%
OL Hjalte Froholdt 1 2%
  • Joel Bitonio was the Browns’ highest-graded player, per PFF, grading out to an 87.3.
  • The Browns allowed 7 sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

In This Stream

Browns vs Steelers: Everything you need to know for Week 18’s matchup

View all 33 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...