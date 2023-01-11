Browns Reacts Survey: Postseason - What position should Cleveland throw money at in free agency?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country.

In Week 18, coming off of a win over the Washington Commanders, fan confidence for the Cleveland Browns jumped back to 52%. This past Sunday in the season finale, Cleveland lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14. I felt a sense of relief after the game was over, almost a feeling of, “I’m glad this crap [of a season] is over with.” We’re still asking what your confidence level is in the direction of the team heading into the offseason — and you also get the bonus intel that the front office is making a change at defensive coordinator.

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is asking, “Will the Browns be a playoff team in 2023?”

The other question asks, “If the Browns could throw big money at one free agent, what position should it be at?” The options are wide receiver, defensive tackle, defensive end, or linebacker.