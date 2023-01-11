 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 18

The defense held strong for part of the first half before things unraveled a bit.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Myles Garrett 68 93% 3 tackles, 4 assists (7 combined). 1 sack, 2 TFL, 2 QH.
DL Alex Wright 49 67% 3 assists (3 combined). 1 FR.
DL Taven Bryan 48 66% 1 assist (1 combined).
DL Jordan Elliott 47 64% 1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 2 passes defended.
DL Chase Winovich 37 51% 3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined).
DL Perrion Winfrey 30 41% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined).
DL Tommy Togiai 16 22% 3 assists (3 combined).
  • Myles Garrett had 15 tackles over the past two weeks, giving him a career-high 60 tackles on the season. His one sack allowed him to match his career high from a year ago — although it was somewhat of a gimmie. It would be nice to see Cleveland stumble into some other threatening players up front so that Garrett could more regularly get those favorable match-ups one on one.
  • Taven Bryan was the Browns’ highest-graded defender, per PFF, grading out to an 73.0. I don’t expect Bryan to be retained next season, despite a strong finish to the season. He was a one-year fill-in after the team didn’t address the position with a big splash.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Deion Jones 64 88% 5 tackles (5 combined). 1 FF.
LB Tony Fields 51 70% 4 tackles, 4 assists (8 combined).
LB Jermaine Carter 39 53% 4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined).
LB Reggie Ragland 9 10% 2 assists (2 combined).
LB Sam Kamara 7 10% No stats registered.
  • Deion Jones forced a fumble at the goal line in the first half to deny Pittsburgh from taking the first lead.
  • Reggie Ragland played far fewer snaps this week (10%). The just-promoted Sam Kamara had 7 snaps.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Greg Newsome 67 92% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 2 passes defended.
CB Martin Emerson 60 82% 3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 2 passes defended.
CB A.J. Green 20 27% 2 tackles (2 combined).
CB Denzel Ward 10 14% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 pass defended.
  • Greg Newsome was the Browns’ second-highest graded defender, per PFF, grading out to an 70.4. He finished with two passes defended, but had a pretty tame season in terms of production.
  • Denzel Ward left the game early with an injury.
  • Martin Emerson had two more passes defended to finish out the year as a PFF darling.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 73 100% 1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
S John Johnson 65 89% 2 tackles, 3 assists (5 combined).
S D'Anthony Bell 37 51% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
S Ronnie Harrison 5 7% 1 assist (1 combined).
  • D’Anthony Bell got some reps these past couple of weeks; it would be interesting to see if anyone had a chance to review how he played.
  • As for the safeties (Grant Delpit and John Johnson), this game didn’t appear to be their finest hour.

In This Stream

Browns vs Steelers: Everything you need to know for Week 18’s matchup

View all 33 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...