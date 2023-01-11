Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 18

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|68
|93%
|3 tackles, 4 assists (7 combined). 1 sack, 2 TFL, 2 QH.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|49
|67%
|3 assists (3 combined). 1 FR.
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|48
|66%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|47
|64%
|1 tackle, 3 assists (4 combined). 2 passes defended.
|DL
|Chase Winovich
|37
|51%
|3 tackles, 2 assists (5 combined).
|DL
|Perrion Winfrey
|30
|41%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined).
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|16
|22%
|3 assists (3 combined).
-
Myles Garrett had 15 tackles over the past two weeks, giving him a career-high 60 tackles on the season. His one sack allowed him to match his career high from a year ago — although it was somewhat of a gimmie. It would be nice to see Cleveland stumble into some other threatening players up front so that Garrett could more regularly get those favorable match-ups one on one.
-
Taven Bryan was the Browns’ highest-graded defender, per PFF, grading out to an 73.0. I don’t expect Bryan to be retained next season, despite a strong finish to the season. He was a one-year fill-in after the team didn’t address the position with a big splash.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Deion Jones
|64
|88%
|5 tackles (5 combined). 1 FF.
|LB
|Tony Fields
|51
|70%
|4 tackles, 4 assists (8 combined).
|LB
|Jermaine Carter
|39
|53%
|4 tackles, 1 assist (5 combined).
|LB
|Reggie Ragland
|9
|10%
|2 assists (2 combined).
|LB
|Sam Kamara
|7
|10%
|No stats registered.
-
Deion Jones forced a fumble at the goal line in the first half to deny Pittsburgh from taking the first lead.
-
Reggie Ragland played far fewer snaps this week (10%). The just-promoted Sam Kamara had 7 snaps.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|67
|92%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined). 2 passes defended.
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|60
|82%
|3 tackles, 1 assist (4 combined). 2 passes defended.
|CB
|A.J. Green
|20
|27%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|10
|14%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 pass defended.
-
Greg Newsome was the Browns’ second-highest graded defender, per PFF, grading out to an 70.4. He finished with two passes defended, but had a pretty tame season in terms of production.
-
Denzel Ward left the game early with an injury.
-
Martin Emerson had two more passes defended to finish out the year as a PFF darling.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|73
|100%
|1 tackle, 1 assist (2 combined).
|S
|John Johnson
|65
|89%
|2 tackles, 3 assists (5 combined).
|S
|D'Anthony Bell
|37
|51%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|5
|7%
|1 assist (1 combined).
-
D’Anthony Bell got some reps these past couple of weeks; it would be interesting to see if anyone had a chance to review how he played.
- As for the safeties (Grant Delpit and John Johnson), this game didn’t appear to be their finest hour.
