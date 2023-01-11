Daily Dawg Chow 1/11: Browns continue search for D Coordinator, bring in Schwartz Wednesday

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns sign 10 players to reserve/futures contracts (Jared Mueller) Many were elevated and saw action in 2022
- Daily Dawg Chow 1/10: Browns begin offseason by firing Joe Woods (Ezweav) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
- Titans request permission to interview Browns exec for GM role (Jared Mueller) Cook interviewed with two teams last year
- Browns place request to interview Jerod Mayo for DC job (Jared Mueller) Just hours after firing Joe Woods, a possible replacement has come to light
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Multiple Browns Players Make PFF All-Pro Team (Sports Illustrated) “These are just the beginning of different outlets releasing their All-Pro teams. Despite the Browns finishing with a 7-10 record, they had some good individual performances this season.”
- Jim Schwartz interviewing for Browns DC job on Wednesday (Titans Wire) “With Schwartz’s assistance (we don’t know exactly how much), the Titans have sported a solid defense overall the past two seasons, including owning the No. 2 and No. 1 run defenses in 2021 and 2022, respectively.”
- Bernie Kosar responds after removed from radio show (Fox News 8) “I’m not an employee of the Browns. As an independent contractor, I didn’t want to put them in this position,” he said during the podcast. “But since I’m not an employee, I didn’t think it was going to be an issue.”
- The Cleveland Browns’ cap situation (24/7 Sports) “The OBR crew talks about how the Browns could navigate a much tighter salary cap”
- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses future of Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium or in new facility (WKYC) “Could city funds be part of a deal? “We have to explore every scenario we can to keep the Browns here, but leverage the stadium (renewal of the lease) as a catalytic investment for a world class lakefront.” Bibb told Mitchell. “That’s my priority.”
Loading comments...