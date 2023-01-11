Browns land two players on PFF All-Pro list

The Cleveland Browns had another disappointing season in 2022, but there were still some individual performances worth recognition.

So it is not surprising that a pair of Cleveland players were selected by Pro Football Focus for their 2022 All-Pro Team.

PFF's First Team All-Pro Offensive Line

On the offensive side of the ball, left guard Joel Bitonio got the nod after playing the fourth-most offensive snaps at his position (1,172), allowing just a single sack and posting an overall grade from PFF of 87.6.

In selecting Bitonio, the site wrote that:

Bitonio had a couple of average, or even below-average, performances this season, but when he was on his game, he was excellent. He allowed just one sack and 20 total pressures across 17 games and 1,172 snaps in total. He is one of only two guards to have an 80.0-plus PFF grade in both pass protection (80.2) and run blocking (84.5).

The longest-tenured player on the roster, Bitonio has not missed an offensive snap since 2016 and earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in December, the first Cleveland player to achieve that honor since guard Gene Hickerson, who was a Pro Bowler from 1966 to 1971.

Myles Garrett's 92.6 PFF grade not only led all EDGE defenders in 2022, but it also marked a career-high:



2022: 92.6 (1st)

2021: 92.0 (1st)

2020: 86.0 (6th)

2019: 86.5 (11th)

2018: 86.9 (12th)

2017: 80.0 (22nd)



B2B years at No. 1 pic.twitter.com/HmnmnGebGF — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) January 11, 2023

Joining Bitonio on the PFF All-Pro team is defensive end Myles Garrett, who was the highest-graded edge rusher in the league with a mark of 92.6, the second consecutive season that Garrett was No. 1.

In selecting Garrett, the site wrote that:

An already special talent who just had his best season to date, Garrett earned a career-high 93.5 pass-rush grade in 2022. His 25.6% pass-rush win rate was second in the league, behind only Bryce Huff, who played almost 300 fewer pass-rush snaps than Garrett. He converted those wins into 16 sacks, tied for second in the league. While Garrett got to the quarterback in many different ways, his 34.8% pass-rush win rate when he rounded the corner and tried to beat the offensive lineman to the outside was the best in the league.

Garrett finished the season with 16 sacks, tying his “official” team record for a single season but a half-sack shy of Bill Glass’ “unofficial” single-season record set in 1965. Garrett earned his fourth trip to the Pro Bowl, receiving the most votes among all AFC defensive ends, making him the first defensive end on the Browns to make four Pro Bowls since Glass pulled off the feat in 1963 to 1965 and then in 1968.