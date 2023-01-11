Browns workout 2 WRs, a QB Wednesday

While the Cleveland Browns season is over, GM Andrew Berry and company are not stopping their process of trying to find the best players for their roster. After signing 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, the Browns brought in three players for workouts on Wednesday.

Cleveland was not the only non-playoff team to have players in as the Arizona Cardinals, who don’t have a GM or head coach, brought in three players for visits.

The biggest name of the three players the Browns had in was QB Nathan Rourke. The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Canadian award winner played his college ball at Ohio University. Last year, Rourke threw for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns in just his second year in the league.

The New York Giants had Rourke in for a workout yesterday.

Along with the quarterback, Cleveland had two receivers in town as well: Slade Bolden and JaVonta Payton. The 5’11” Bolden played three years at Alabama with a career-high 32 receptions, 408 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. JaVonta Payton played three years in college, his last with Tennessee, where he was a big play threat with 22.9 yards per reception for 413 yards and six touchdowns.

Bolden worked out with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week.

With Jacoby Brissett set for free agency and Kellen Mond likely the team’s primary backup next year, the Browns could be looking for a developmental quarterback. Rourke could be the team’s third-string or practice squad QB for a season as Mond shows whether he can be trusted as Deshaun Watson’s backup.

The two receivers were likely brought in to help Rourke’s workout but it is never a bad thing to get a look at weapons in the passing game.