Daily Dawg Chow 1/12: Final snap counts and DPJ loves Cleveland

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 18 (Chris Pokorny) The defense held strong for part of the first half before things unraveled a bit.
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 18 (Chris Pokorny) The offense fell apart down the stretch against the Steelers’ defense.
- Browns Reacts Survey: Postseason - What position should Cleveland throw money at in free agency? (Chris Pokorny) Is it wide receiver, defensive tackle, defensive end, or linebacker?
- Browns workout 2 WRs, a QB Wednesday (Jared Mueller) Berry and company haven’t stopped working
- AFC North Update: Lamar Jackson’s health (Ravens future?) continues to be a question mark (Jared Mueller) Jackson’s availability could play a huge role now and into the future
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones says Cleveland ‘feels like home’ as he becomes extension eligible (cleveland.com) “I love Cleveland,” he said. “I’ve loved Cleveland since the day I got here. Very blessed to have gotten selected by Cleveland. I’ve felt that way since day one. I still feel that way. I love it here. It feels like home.”
- Browns Myles Garrett Finishes Second in ‘Sack Score’ According to Trench Warfare (Sports Illustrated) “Garrett has one rare sack according to the metrics, which is a 1-on-1 win with what is considered an elite pass protector. Micah Parsons was the only other top five edge rusher to score a rare sack with Garrett, he finished with two.”
- What If The Cleveland Browns Just Run Nick Chubb Every Play (Orange And Brown Report) “Most drives start from the 25-yard line so that leaves 75 yards to go for a touchdown. Then we will take Nick Chubb’s first-ever rush in the NFL, after three rushes have we got a first down in which case it resets, or does it result in a punt? Run his entire career and see where we are at.”
- Former Cleveland Browns and Heisman-winning running back Charles White dies at 64 (WKYC) “He was the toughest player I’ve ever coached,” said John Robinson, White’s former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. “He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game.”
- Grading every player on the Browns’ defense! (Youtube) Quincy Carrier breaks down who did what and how well
