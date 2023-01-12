Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis is off the ventilator and recovering

Last week, news broke that former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis was in the ICU after a swimming accident, saving his children from drowning. This morning, his girlfriend provided an encouraging update on his condition, saying that he is off the ventilator and on the road to recovery:

There is also an official GoFundMe page running for Hillis. Although it has already reached it's $2,000 goal, people are still donating and showing their support.

We continue to wish Hillis the best of luck with his health as he recovers!