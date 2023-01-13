Daily Dawg Chow 1/13: Peyton Hillis getting better, Browns still searching for DC

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis is off the ventilator and recovering (Chris Pokorny) A GoFundMe page is also up for Hillis.
- Report: Browns value one characteristic highly in DC search (Jared Mueller) Based on the report, two known candidates will have a leg up
- Blitzing or No Blitzing? Data shows Browns front 4 struggled to get pressure (Jared Mueller) A big question when looking at new DC for Cleveland
- Origin of the Playoffs (Barry Shuck) Once upon a time, there weren’t any post-season games
- Browns DC candidate has head coaching interview request in Carolina as well (Jared Mueller) It will be interesting if any of the others also get a HC interview
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 3 moves that will take the Cleveland Browns to the Super Bowl in 2023 (Dawg Pound Daily) “For the last three seasons, fans have been saying, “we are really close.” My question now is, are we close?”
- Browns hoped to interview Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo for DC, but Pats working to keep him long term (cleveland.com) “Of the first wave of candidates, Schwartz and Flores both have head coaching experience, with Flores coaching the Dolphins from 2019-2021.”
- Report: Patriots could target Browns passing game coordinator/WR coach Chad O’Shea (Browns Wire) “Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has reported that as the Patriots look to turn over whatever their Matt Patricia and Joe Judge-led offense was, O’Shea could be a target for Belichick.”
- Another Potential Veteran Receiver for Browns to Consider? (Sports Illustrated) “Between quarterback issues and overall offensive struggles, the Titans had one of the worst passing offenses in the league.”
- 3 reasons the Cleveland Browns should avoid trading for DeAndre Hopkins (Factory Of Sadness) “The current receiver for the Arizona Cardinals was traded to the team from the Houston Texans in 2020, and immediately everyone thought the Texans were clowns for giving him up for next to nothing.”
