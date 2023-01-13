 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Dawg Chow 1/13: Peyton Hillis getting better, Browns still searching for DC

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.

By Ezweav
/ new
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:

More Cleveland Browns news:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...