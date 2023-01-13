Browns could lose another DC candidate as HC interview requested

The Cleveland Browns could have the decision made for them or have to add to their list of candidates for their defensive coordinator position. Thursday afternoon, we learned that the New England Patriots were in contract extension negotiations with Jerod Mayo to keep the former linebacker around. An interesting announcement by the Patriots.

Mayo was one of four known candidates for the Browns along with Jim Schwartz, Brian Flores and Sean Desai. Schwartz and Flores have already interviewed with the team while Desai’s Seattle Seahawks prepare for a playoff game this weekend.

Now comes word that Flores, perhaps the team’s top candidate, has an interview request from the Arizona Cardinals for their head coaching position:

The #AZCardinals have requested permission to interview #Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach Brian Flores for their vacant HC position, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2023

The Cardinals under owner Michael Bidwell (pictured above) are mostly starting fresh but are locked into QB Kyler Murray’s big contract. Murray could miss most of next season rehabbing from his ACL surgery.

Arizona is also looking for a new general manager but seems to be casting a wide net for both positions, not focused on one then the other.

Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins after his time on New England’s staff. He led the team to quality seasons despite, alleged, goals from ownership to lose to help the rebuild.

Requests are just the first steps. Flores is likely to accept the request and interview for the position, leaving Cleveland in a wait-and-see mode if the is their top candidate. Kevin Stefanski may want to get a decision done quickly but is also at the mercy of the candidates schedule and decision.