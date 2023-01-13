Browns have the sixth-best odds of trading for DeAndre Hopkins

Could there be a reunion between Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins? Earlier this week, it was reported that the Arizona Cardinals will try to trade Hopkins this offseason. Hopkins also has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he has the right to approve or reject any deal.

Watson was Hopkins’ quarterback for three years from 2017-2019 in Houston before Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals in 2020. Hopkins has only played a total of 19 games over the past two years in Arizona due to injury and suspension, though, and frustration seemed to build between he and Kyler Murray. Watson and Hopkins appeared to have a good relationship; the Athletic once reported that “Watson was angry about the trade, which represented the first major crack in the relationship between him and the [Texans].”

How likely is it to happen? Cleveland would have the cap space to absorb his contract, although it was noted that Hopkins would probably seek a new deal if traded. DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds on which team would be most likely to acquire him, and the Browns had 15/1 odds. That is tied for the sixth-best odds, with the Packers (3.3/1), Patriots (4.5/1), Chiefs (5/1), Giants (7.5/1), and Cowboys (10/1) having better odds.

One could say that Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones were pretty productive in 2022 and weren’t the problem with the team missing the playoffs; but there still seems to be that X-factor lacking in the receiving game, as far as a guy who can be a game-changer. Adding Hopkins would also add a level of comfortability to the offense for Watson.