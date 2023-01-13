Nick Chubb named a finalist of “FedEx Ground Player of the Year” - cast your vote now!

2022 marks the 20th year that FedEx awards a passing player plus a rushing athlete with the “FedEx Passing Player of the Year” and the “FedEx Ground Player of the Year.”

Cleveland’s Nick Chubb along with Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs are this year’s finalists. The trio also completed the Top-3 spots in the NFL rushing category with Jacobs on top followed by Henry and Chubb. For many weeks during the season, Chubb was listed as #1.

The finalists in the passing portion this year include Joe Burrow of Cincinnati, Kansa City’s Patrick Mahomes plus Buffalo QB Josh Allen.

The FedEx award began in 2003 compiled from weekly award winners. These players are then narrowed down with voting done completely by fans online in each category. The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors the night before this year’s Super Bowl. A monetary donation associated with the winner is given.

QB Peyton Manning of Indianapolis and Green Bay RB Ahman Green won the maiden awards.

AFC North winners include QB Carson Palmer - Cincinnati (2005), Le’Veon Bell - Pittsburgh (2014), Lamar Jackson - Baltimore (2019). Tennessee’s Henry won the Ground Award in 2019 and 2020.

NFL Honors, presented by Invisalign, is a two-hour primetime award special that will air nationally on Thursday, February 9 from 9-11 p.m. (Eastern or 7-9 p.m. Mountain) on NBC from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, AZ.

The awards “Air” and “Ground” categories represent the main categories that FedEx offers which are duly named FedEx Cargo Airline and FedEx Ground Transportation.

Chubb was a FedEx Ground finalist in 2019 as well as 2021. This year was one of his best statistical years with a career-best of 1,525 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns, 5.0 average yards per carry, a career-high of 302 attempts, along with 239 receiving yards with an additional score.

Chubb and former Browns legend Jim Brown are the only two players in team history to clear 1,700 scrimmage yards in multiple seasons.

Fans can start voting NOW at NFL.com/FedEx all the way through Feb. 9 at 12 a.m. (Eastern).