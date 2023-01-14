Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/14/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney walks back his negative comments (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney walked back his negative comments on Friday about the team’s defensive strategy and teammate Myles Garrett.
- Browns fans’ confidence finishes at 42%; fans want defensive tackle addressed in free agency (Chris Pokorny) - Heading into the offseason, 42% of Cleveland Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, a decrease of 10 percentage points from last week.
- Titans request permission to interview Browns exec for GM role (Jared Mueller) - With the Cleveland Browns 2022 season now over, executive Glenn Cook looks to be back on the interview circuit with the Tennesee Titans requesting permission to interview him:
- Browns have the sixth-best odds of trading for DeAndre Hopkins (Chris Pokorny) - Could there be a reunion between Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins? Earlier this week, it was reported that the Arizona Cardinals will try to trade Hopkins this offseason. Hopkins also has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he has the right to approve or reject any deal.
- Browns could lose another DC candidate as HC interview requested (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns could have the decision made for them or have to add to their list of candidates for their defensive coordinator position. Thursday afternoon, we learned that the New England Patriots were in contract extension negotiations with Jerod Mayo to keep the former linebacker around. An interesting announcement by the Patriots.
Cleveland Browns:
- Why the Browns’ last 3 games were a huge teaching point for Cade York (cleveland.com) - It finally clicked — hopefully for good — over the Browns’ final three games of the season. For the last six-plus months, Cade York has been riding a roller coaster of a rookie year. After the kicker’s NFL debut, in which he made a game-winning, 58-yard field goal against the Carolina Panthers, York struggled with misses — a couple so off they missed the netting behind the goal posts and went into the FirstEnergy Stadium stands.
- Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson laments lack of ‘opportunities’ as free agency awaits (Beacon Journal) - It wasn’t the season the Cleveland Browns, as a team, expected. It certainly wasn’t the season D’Ernest Johnson expected.
- Joel Bitonio 1st-team All-Pro for 2nd straight year; Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb make 2nd team (Browns Zone) - Joel Bitonio stands alone. The longtime left guard was the only member of the Browns voted to the Associated Press All-Pro first team. It’s the second straight season Bitonio has earned the NFL’s most prestigious honor. Last month he was named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl.
NFL:
- Sean McVay intends to return as Rams head coach in 2023 (NFL.com) - Sean McVay isn’t ready to walk away just yet. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday that McVay intends to return as the Rams coach after taking a few days to consider his future, per sources informed of the situation. The team has since announced the news.
- Buffalo Bills share help and hope with devoted fan base (ESPN) - The sun has been up for more than an hour, but you wouldn’t know it standing outside. The air is cold, a kind of cold that gets to your bones, and with gray clouds covering the sky, there is no sun to offer any relief. Despite it all, the Sunday faithful have arrived at Highmark Stadium.
- Ravens QB Tyler Huntley says potential start vs. Bengals ‘game-time decision’ (The Baltimore Sun) - Tyler Huntley is moving closer to starting at quarterback when the Ravens clash with the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night’s AFC wild-card game. Huntley practiced fully on Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. After the session, he described his injured right shoulder and right wrist as “pushing 99[%]″ in terms of health.
- There’s no doubt the Vikings have been lucky. But have they been good? (The Ringer) - Minnesota won 11 one-score games on its way to the playoffs. Does winning close games mean Kirk Cousins and Co. will be dangerous in the playoffs, or will they be revealed as frauds?
