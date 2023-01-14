Browns add Eagles coach to their DC search process

The Cleveland Browns lost out on interviewing Jerod Mayo as it seems the defender is sticking with the New England Patriots despite the request from Cleveland and the Carolina Panthers request to interview him for their head coaching position. The Browns have completed interviews with Jim Schwartz and Brian Flores but have to wait to interview Sean Desai who has a playoff game this weekend.

Friday evening, reports came out that the team had added another candidate to the mix. With Mayo out and Desai on delay, getting another person in for an interview would be helpful and also meet the new Rooney Rule of two minor candidates interviewed.

The name is not a new name as Dennard Wilson was noted as a potential target earlier this offseason. Jonathan Jones was first with the report of Wilson interviewing:

The Browns plan to interview Eagles defensive pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson for the vacant defensive coordinator job, per source. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 14, 2023

Here is what we wrote about Wilson in the linked piece above:

Wilson is in his first year as the defensive passing game coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles and has primarily coached defensive backs his entire 11-year coaching career while also spending three years as a scout for the Chicago Bears. Wilson was a three-year starter as a defensive back at Maryland.

Thanks to the Eagles social media, we also have this video of Wilson mic’d up talking to his players. The video shows Wilson focused on a lot of details as well as being a motivator and connector to players.

Per multiple reports, the Wilson interview will take place on Saturday with Philadelphia on their bye week.

We will keep you up to date on the team’s process as soon as information becomes available.