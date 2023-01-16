Daily Dawg Chow 1/16: Browns interviewing Sean Desai for open DC job

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns DC search should be hitting final stages (Jared Mueller) With Sean Desai available, Cleveland should make a decision soon
- Which former Browns are playing in the postseason this year? (Chris Pokorny) Not as many as previous years, but some guys are still hanging around.
- Browns add Eagles coach to their DC search process (Jared Mueller) Dennard Wilson was noted earlier this offseason as a potential target
- Nick Chubb named a finalist of “FedEx Ground Player of the Year” - Cast your vote now! (Barry Shuck) Prestigious annual award may reside in Cleveland
- Browns have the sixth-best odds of trading for DeAndre Hopkins (Chris Pokorny) Hopkins played with Deshaun Watson for three years in Houston.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Nick Chubb among 3 Cleveland Browns selected to All-Pro Teams (Dawg Pound Daily) “Nick Chubb, in his fifth season with the Browns, earned his first All-Pro honors, being named to the second team. Josh Jacobs of the Los Angeles Raiders took first-team honors after winning the rushing title this year.”
- How The Cleveland Browns Can Create $93,864,800 Of Cap Space Without Cutting Anyone, But Should They? (Orange And Brown Report) “Let us look at Deshaun Watson’s deal as it is a good example of how a restructure works, he is paid $46m a year every year of the deal but anything above the minimum they have converted to a signing bonus in year one of the deal.”
- Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted (WOIO) “...recording of 19 News at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.”
- Kareem Hunt Has Likely Played His Final Game for Browns (Sports Illustrated) “The 1-2 punch of Hunt and Nick Chubb proved deadly for opposing defenses and the ability for both explosive running backs to consistently have fresh legs was something the Browns organization admired heavily.”
- Let’s grade the Browns’ coaches (Youtube) Quincy Carrier takes a hard look at the Browns’ coaching performance this past season
Loading comments...