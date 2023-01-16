Browns offseason: 1 Cowboy, 1 Bucs free agent Cleveland could add

Sadly, Cleveland Browns fans have nothing better to do (at least related to football) than wonder what might happen this offseason. The defensive coordinator search seems to be wrapping up but there is no certainty of that either.

Wild Card weekend was exactly that, wild. Outside of the San Francisco 49ers riding the Brock Party to a blowout in the second half over the Seattle Seahawks, every other game was decided by one score or less.

The main event on Monday Night Football is the Dallas Cowboys visiting Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will take a lot for this game to come anywhere near the excitement of what we’ve seen this weekend. For both teams, what happens after their last game of the year may be the most exciting.

The Cowboys could fire Mike McCarthy and the Buccaneers could lose Brady in free agency.

For the Browns, looking at the free agents from both of those teams gives some ideas of what options might be available in the offseason. While Brady will be the big name, he won’t be the player we choose... for obvious reasons.

Dallas Free Agents of Interest

TE Dalton Schultz

CB Anthony Brown

DE Dante Fowler

LB Anthony Barr

S Donovan Wilson

WR Noah Brown

While there are a few interesting names, Schultz would be the choice if money wasn’t a concern. Unfortunately, a team like the Chicago Bears could throw a ton of money around this offseason, including for Schultz, if the Cowboys don’t franchise-tag him again.

Browns sign: S Donovan Wilson - Wilson saw a huge uptick in snaps this year and played well in his role. With John Johnson III possibly released and Ronnie Harrison a free agent again, Wilson could make some sense even if he’s not a free safety.

Tampa Bay Free Agents of Interest

QB Tom Brady

LB Lavonte David

S Mike Edwards

S Keanu Neal

S Logan Ryan

DT Akiem Hicks

WR Julio Jones

DE Carl Nassib

Again, a few interesting names even if we take Brady off the list. While Hicks and either of the safeties might fill bigger needs and Jones still has a little life left in his legs, in the end, they are not the choice.

Browns sign: LB Lavonte David - It may not be for a long time but it could be for a good time. David played in 96% of his team’s snaps this year at the age of 33. His leadership, football IQ and ability on the field, despite sliding as he ages, make him the perfect addition.

Besides Brady, which one player from each team in tonight’s Wild Card game would you add for Cleveland next year?