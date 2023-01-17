Daily Dawg Chow 1/17: The DC search may be nearly over for the Browns

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns K Cade York named to All-Rookie Team
- Browns offseason: 1 Cowboy, 1 Bucs free agent Cleveland could add (Jared Mueller) Wild Card Monday Night Football could have a few names that interest the Browns
- Cardinals hire new GM, Monti Ossenfort, could impact Browns DC search (Jared Mueller) Cleveland’s DC search could lose out on its top pick to a HC job
- AFC Final 4: What can the Browns learn? (Jared Mueller) These 4 teams are where Cleveland wants to get to, at least, in the playoffs next year
- Breer: ‘Brian Flores seems to be the favorite’ for Browns’ DC job (Browns Wire) “Flores has an interview request to sit down with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coaching job, and it was reported that Flores would take his time.”
- Report: Browns Interview with Sean Desai Went Well for DC job, Cleveland Could Wrap up Things Soon (Sports Illustrated) “Desai interviewed on Monday, as he as the fourth individual to interview for the job. Currently, Desai is the associate head coach with the Seattle Seahawks organization.”
- 3 Attention grabbing Cleveland Browns trade proposals in 2023 offseason (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Browns currently are in the red at negative $9 million as far as cap space going into this offseason. There have been a variety of ideas thrown out there to try and give Cleveland some extra funds so as to go out and build up the team in free agency.”
- Ethan Pocic stood out on the Browns’ offensive line this season and would love a second year in Cleveland (cleveland.com) “Among 43 qualifying centers with a 20% minimum snap count, Pocic finished third in the NFL behind Kansas City’s Creed Humphrey and Philadelphia’s Jason Kelce in Pro Football Focus offensive grade (83.0)”
- Reviewing three years of Andrew Berry’s decisions (Youtube) Quincy carrier analyzes the performance of the GM
