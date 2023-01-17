Report: Browns hire Jim Schwartz as next DC

A little over a week ago, the Cleveland Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after a couple of years of inconsistent play which never stabilized. The Browns defense had multiple breakdowns, rarely stopped the run and never seemed to confuse offenses.

Cleveland’s search process included interviewing Jim Schwartz, Brian Flores, Dennard Wilson and Sean Desai. The team also requested to interview Jerod Mayo but he has decided to stay in New England.

Desai’s was the last of the interviews which was completed on Monday.

Tuesday morning, just over a week after letting go of Woods, the Browns made their decision and have hired the veteran Schwartz as their new DC, according to multiple reports:

The #Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 17, 2023

Schwartz seemed to check all of the boxes with his head coaching experience, leading the Philadelphia Eagles defense to a Super Bowl championship and a coordinator that wouldn’t need to significantly overhaul the personnel on that side of the ball. Schwartz also gives HC Kevin Stefanski a veteran mind to bounce ideas off of and work together with.

It will be interesting if any of the Browns current defensive staff is kept under Schwartz or if he brings in an entirely new group to Cleveland.

We will keep you up to date as things become official.