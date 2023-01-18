Daily Dawg Chow 1/18: Browns hire Jim Schwartz as new defensive coordinator

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: Browns hire Jim Schwartz as next DC (Jared Mueller) The interview process is complete and the Browns have their Joe Woods replacement
- Browns could see Tom Brady in 2023 (Jared Mueller) Brady becomes a free agent after losing (Monday) night
- Daily Dawg Chow 1/17: The DC search may be nearly over for the Browns (Ezweav) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
- Browns K Cade York named to All-Rookie Team (Thomas Moore) Despite some struggles, York nabs a spot on The Athletic’s All-Rookie team.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Jim Schwartz seems to fit the bill for what Browns players said they need at defensive coordinator (cleveland.com) “I don’t like talking about scheme too much cause I think anything works,” Johnson said. “I think getting your players to play, that’s like the bottom line. And that’s in football period.”
- Browns Glenn Cook odd man out for Titans General Manager job (Sports Illustrated) “This comes as important news for the Browns, who were in the running for compensation if Cook received the job.”
- Ethan Pocic should be the Browns top priority to re-sign (Dawg Pound Daily) “As for Pocic, he needs to be the starter again in 2023. His ability to hold up against the run and pass while also making the right adjustments at the line will be crucial as they aim to get their offense back on track next year.”
- Robaire Smith on Jim Schwartz-Myles Garrett combo with Browns: ‘It could get scary, man’ (Akron Beacon Journal) “Smith and Schwartz were together from 2000-03, before Smith went to the Houston Texans for two seasons. He was reunited in Tennessee with Schwartz for one more season, in 2006, before he once again left, this time to play for the Browns.”
- Browns Hire Jim Schwartz (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reacts to Cleveland’s choice of new defensive coordinator
