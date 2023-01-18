Two former Browns players will serve as coaches for 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

The assistant coaches for the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl were announced today, and they include two former members of the Cleveland Browns: Joshua Cribbs and Seneca Wallace.

The game itself takes place on Saturday, January 28 at 6:00 PM ET, and it’ll be the 11th time the game has been played. This year, Eddie George will serve as head coach for the National Team, while Jeff Fisher will serve as head coach for the American Team. The game brings together top draft-eligible players from colleges and conferences across the country.

Cribbs will be on Fisher’s staff as the Special Teams Coach for the American Team. From what I can gather, Cribbs has coached special teams at the Collegiate Bowl since 2019. He served as a coaching intern with the Browns in 2018.

Wallace will be George’s Quarterbacks Coach for the National Team.

Michael Woods, a rookie receiver for the Browns this past season, participated in last year’s Collegiate Bowl. Back in May, he told the Akron Beacon Journal about the impression that Cribbs’ speech left on him:

“His message was just his story. We all know [special teams is] how he made his way in the NFL for so many years. So he just told us his story and how it helped him and how it can help us. We’ve seen that example plenty of times throughout history, and we’ve heard that a lot of times throughout this process, but he’s a living example of it. You can literally be in league for 10-plus years, for a long time, with just special teams.”

We’ll see if any more of Cribbs’ wisdom ends up hitting home with future Cleveland Browns. Presently, the Browns are set to have one or more picks in rounds 2-7.