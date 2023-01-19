A week 10 victory over the Cleveland Browns helped propel the Miami Dolphins to a playoff birth this season. Despite facing the Buffalo Bills without their starting quarterback, the Dolphins kept it close but ultimately lost 34-31. Though they’ve been eliminated this year, the Dolphins future could be bright with their offensive firepower. One weapon however is a pending free agent.

With the Browns short on draft picks and salary cap, could they be in the mix?

Here are the Dolphins current pending free agents along with their age and free agency status (Age/Status*):

Miami Dolphins 2023 Offensive Free Agents

QB: Teddy Bridgewater (30/UFA)

RB: Raheem Mostert (30/UFA), Jeff Wilson (27/UFA), Myles Gaskin (25/UFA), Salvon Ahmed (24/RFA)

FB: John Lovett (26/RFA)

WR: Trent Sherfield (26/UFA), River Cracraft (28/UFA)

TE: Mike Gesicki (27/UFA), Adam Shaheen (28/UFA)

OL: LT Eric Fisher (32/UFA), G Michael Deiter (26/RFA), T Greg Little (25/UFA), T Brandon Shell (30/UFA), T Geron Christian (26/UFA)

Miami Dolphins 2023 Defensive Free Agents

DT: John Jenkins (33/UFA)

DE: Trey Flowers (29/UFA)

OLB: Melvin Ingram (33/UFA), Duke Riley (28/UFA), Elandon Roberts (28/UFA)

LB: Sam Eguavoen (29/UFA), Andrew Van Ginkel (27/UFA)

S: Eric Rowe (30/UFA), Clayton Fejedelem (29/UFA), Elijah Campbell (27/RFA)

CB: Nik Needham (26/UFA), Justin Bethel (32/UFA)

Miami Dolphins 2023 Special Teams Free Agents

P: Thomas Morstead (36/UFA)

*UFA - Unrestricted Free Agent, RFA - Restricted Free Agent, ERFA - Exclusive Rights Free Agent

The Cleveland Browns could have some interest in QB Teddy Bridgewater assuming Jacoby Brissett does not return to back up Deshaun Watson. Bridgewater would be a reasonable signing financially and is a capable backup quarterback.

Browns GM Andrew Berry could also be interested in TE Mike Gesicki. Gesicki was previously franchise tagged by the Dolphins and it’s unlikely they would tag him again. Adding Gesicki to the Browns offense would bring in another playmaker at TE and give the Browns another top-tier pass-catching TE option to pair with David Njoku.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Browns have plenty of their own slated to hit free agency. Trey Flowers could be a name to keep an eye on. He’ll likely be had as an affordable player that could be had on a short-term deal. He hasn’t played much over the past few seasons but he has been versatile playing at both defensive end and linebacker throughout his NFL career.

Should the Browns be interested in any of the Dolphins players set to hit free agency?

Free Agency Data sourced from Spotrac.