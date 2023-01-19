Daily Dawg Chow 1/19: New Browns DC Jim Schwartz introduces himself

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Two former Browns players will serve as coaches for 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (Chris Pokorny) The game will be played on January 28th.
- Jim Schwartz has thoughts about size at the linebacker position (Jared Mueller) He doesn’t seem to agree with many fans and some local media
- Ravens Eliminated From Playoffs: Pending Free Agents Include Plenty Of Defensive Talent (Craig Fountain) Will the Browns have any interest in pending free agents on the Ravens?
- Weekly Browns Mock Draft: Jim Schwartz is in place, now what? (Jared Mueller) A weekly look at what a Browns NFL mock draft could look like starts now that the DC is picked
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Jim Schwartz Introductory Press Conference (Youtube) New Browns Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz has an extensive session with the Cleveland media
- If the Cleveland Browns can only keep one linebacker then make it Sionne Takitaki (Factory of Sadness) “The linebacking corp is basically all up for new deals. The only major name from the unit still under contract for 2023 is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Everyone else is a free agent.”
- Browns Assistant Jeff Howard Interviewing for Chargers Assistant Role (Sports Illustrated) “The Chargers have recently made some changes following their loss in the wild-card round of the playoffs to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They opted to fire their offensive coordinator but the defense struggled mightily as well.”
- Which player on the Cleveland Browns defense will benefit the most by being coached by Jim Scwhartz? (WKYC) “Which current player on the Browns will benefit the most from being coached by the former Super Bowl champ? It all starts up front with the two defensive tackle.”
- 3 Things To Know About New Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Browns Nation) “Detroit didn’t win a lot during Schwartz’s tenure, but the franchise itself does not have a great track record of winning seasons in the first place.”
