Browns avoid a European vacation in 2023

The NFL announced on Thursday the five teams that will be the home teams – sorry, the “designated teams” – for the international games in 2023.

And while two of those teams are on the schedule, the Cleveland Browns will not be leaving the country to play a game this fall.

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will each play a game in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jacksonville Jaguars will once again host a game at Wembley Stadium in London.

There will also be a pair of games in Germany, with the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots each playing a game in cities that will be announced at a later date, likely Munich and Frankfurt, as the NFL has previously committed to playing games in those cities over the next four years.

As it relates to the Browns, they are scheduled to face the AFC South this season, but as luck would have it, they are the home team for both the Titans and Jaguars, which means the Browns will remain stateside for the upcoming season.

The last time the Browns played an international game was in 2017, when they lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 33-16, at Twickenham Stadium in London.

That day, Cleveland got touchdown runs from quarterback DeShone Kizer (one yard) and running back Isaiah Crowell (26 yards) but could not overcome two touchdown passes from future Cleveland quarterback Case Keenum and four field goals from placekicker Kai Forbath as the Browns continued their march to an 0-16 season.

The Browns also played a preseason game in London in 1989, part of a short series that saw them play international preseason games in Montreal in 1988, London in 1989 and Toronto in 1993.

Ah, the memories!