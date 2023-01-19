AFC North Watch: Steelers not making a big change on offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the model of stability at head coach for decades. Mike Tomlin continued his active streak of non-losing seasons thanks to beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

Despite a 9-8 record, many fans of the Steelers hoped that there would be at least one major shakeup with the team: A new offensive coordinator.

Pittsburgh failed to score more than 30 points this season, only once hitting that mark (a 37-30 loss to Cincinnati). The Steelers offense was bottom third in total yards, passing yards and points per game in 2022.

DVOA gave the offense a little more credit, ranking them 18th in the league.

Despite Pittsburgh’s fan desire, Matt Canada is sticking around another year:

Matt Canada is returning as the Steelers offensive coordinator, team spokesman Burt Lauten confirms. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 18, 2023

Clicking on that tweet will give you both some humorous responses and some sad ones from their fanbase. It isn’t only the fans but national and local media have problems with this move:

"What's the definition of insanity?!?"@AdamSchein isn't a fan of the Steelers bringing back OC Matt Canada pic.twitter.com/BODYPYQpUE — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 18, 2023

Why would the Steelers accept the worst offensive play-caller in the AFC and be good with that? This isn't opinion. Look at the facts. 19 ppg in 2 years. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 18, 2023

Somehow, Tomlin has continued to guide his teams to quality records despite Ben Roethlisberger’s poor play the last few years of his career and Canada’s poor performance as a play caller. Despite that, Browns fans can find some hope that Pittsburgh didn't upgrade their offensive system this offseason.