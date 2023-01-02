Daily Dawg Chow 1/2: Browns beat down Washington

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns’ offense comes alive in second half, beats Washington 24-10 (Chris Pokorny) The defense also held Washington in check except for one long drive.
- BROWNIES & FROWNIES: Browns ruin Commanders post-season hopes with 24-10 win (Barry Shuck) Time to begin thinking of next year for Cleveland, but let’s just win out this year
- Jack Conklin leaves game with an injury, returned but now questionable (Jared Mueller) Conklin had his ankle rewrapped and returned to the field before leaving once again
- Another LB injured, into medical tent in 3rd quarter, returns to the game (Jared Mueller) The linebackers have been cursed this year for Cleveland
- Deshaun Watson comes alive as Cleveland Browns top Washington Commanders (Akron Beacon Journal) “After a rough first half in which Watson was just 3-of-8 passing for 23 yards, he came alive in the second half. He completed 6 of 10 second-half passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns.”
- 2nd-half surge from Deshaun Watson leads Browns to win over Commanders (clevelandbrowns.com) “The defense also shined, too, and intercepted Commanders QB Carson Wentz twice on the first three drives of the game.”
- Could Amari Cooper lure Daron Payne to Cleveland this offseason? (Browns Wire) “Two University of Alabama alums exchanging jerseys makes sense, especially two players as talented as Payne and Cooper. However, by posting about it on Instagram, one can tell that Payne has a high opinion of Cooper, who came before him in Tuscaloosa.”
- Wentz throws 3 INTs, Commanders blown out 24-10 by Browns (A.P. via Spectrum) “The Commanders’ fourth-ranked defense allowed a handful of big plays, including a 46-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Amari Cooper that became a touchdown when top cornerback Kendall Fuller missed an open-field tackle.”
- Watson goes off for 3TD’s in 2nd half in win over Washington (Youtube) Quincy Carrier reflects on DeShaun Watson’s performance Sunday
