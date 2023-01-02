Browns open as 3-point underdogs against the Steelers in Week 18

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 3-point underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 18 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 39. The game will be played on Sunday at a time to be announced on Monday.

The Browns (7-9) are coming off of a 24-10 win over the Washington Commanders. Cleveland allowed a 21-play touchdown drive before the end of the first half to be down 7-3, but the passing game came alive in the second half as Deshaun Watson threw for a season-high three touchdowns. Washington’s decision to start Carson Wentz did not pay off, as he threw three interceptions and looked bad.

The Steelers (8-8) are coming off of a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens. They can make the playoffs with a win, and losses by both New England and Miami. They have about a 15% chance of making the postseason, so it's up to the Browns to play spoiler again. Cleveland is looking for the season sweep against the Steelers, although this time they'll be facing Kenny Pickett instead of Mitch Trubisky.

The over/under for the game is 39.

What odds would you take if you were placing a bet?