Following Week 17’s win, Browns current draft position for their 8 picks in 2023 NFL draft

The Cleveland Browns season is a failure and they do not have a first-round pick in 2023. With the talent on the roster, despite Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension, the Browns should be in the playoff hunt going into Week 18 and they are not. Due to the Watson trade, the team is without their first-round pick in the next two drafts as well.

Now, Week 18 is still a big game but only to play spoilers in a few ways against AFC North Rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Just because the Browns do not have their first-round pick doesn’t mean the 2023 NFL draft is pointless. The team is currently slotted to have eight selections in the upcoming draft and a chance to make an impact on a team that should return to playoff contention next year. After their Week 17 victory, here is where the team is currently positioned to select:

Second Round - Pick #43

Third Round - Pick #99 (Compensatory pick for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s hire in Minnesota)

Fourth Round - Picks #115 & 130 (Acquired in trade down with Vikings in 2022)

Fifth Round - Picks #141 (acquired in Troy Hill trade) & 147

Sixth Round - Pick #187

Seventh Round - Pick #229

Cleveland is tied with three other teams at 7-9 through 16 games. There are three other teams at 6-10 and eight teams sitting at 8-8. A lot of possible movement with where the Browns picks will be slotted with one game left in the season.

We will have a mock draft for you with these selections coming later today.