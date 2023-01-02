Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft after Week 17: Beefing up the defense

Coming off a victory in Week 17, the Cleveland Browns draft positioning is starting to come into focus. Week 18 is a huge game, mostly for ruining the Pittsburgh Steelers season, to decide their final draft spots. For now, despite not having a first round selection, the Browns have eight picks to improve their team after free agency.

The biggest needs, in no particular order, at this point are:

DT X 2

WR

Safety

LB

DE or backup RB

Obviously, a lot can change with free agency happening before the NFL draft but there is less predicting that can be done about that phase of the offseason. Mock drafts, on the other hand, give us a chance to not only predict what could happen but also give fans a chance to get to know some names that could be headed to Cleveland.

Here is our latest Browns 2023 mock draft using Pro Football Network’s Mock Draft Simulator:

Second Round

Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson - A strong, leveraged interior defensive lineman, Davis can hold the point of attack but has enough pop to be disruptive in the pass game as well. A 3-technique that should be able to step in as a starter right away in Cleveland.

Third Round

A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest - At 6’5” and over 210 pounds, Perry has size, speed, strength and good hands to provide another target for Deshaun Watson in the passing game. Perry may not have to produce huge numbers right away but gives the team options including moving Amari Cooper inside more often.

Fourth Round

Trey Dean III, S, Florida - Not just drafting Dean because the Browns love players who are the second or the third of their family name. Dean moved to safety from corner and has real skill tracking the football. At 6’3”, Dean will round out the three starting safeties if John Johnson III returns along with Grant Delpit or could start with Delpit if JJ3 moves on.

Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State - If Clowney returns with another contract, perhaps Harrison is a luxury pick they wouldn’t make. For now, with Clowney set for free agency, Harrison would come in to backup Myles Garrett and Alex Wright while providing a similar length, strength combination.

Fifth Round

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State - Another huge prospect (6’6”, 250 pounds), Musgrave has size and athleticism but falls this far as production didn’t match his talent level in college.

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia - After he showed well against Ohio State, it is tough to think he falls this far but McIntosh was available so we grabbed him. After Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford, Cleveland doesn’t have solidified depth at running back so grabbing a versatile player like McIntosh is nice in the fifth round.

Sixth Round

Zach Frazier, center, West Virginia - More of a need-based pick here, the Browns have Nick Harris coming back from injury and Ethan Pocic hitting free agency. Depth at center makes sense at this point.

Seventh Round

PJ Mustipher, DT, Penn State - Another player unlikely to fall this far, Mustipher is a true nose tackle type that would pair well with the Davis selection earlier and really muck up the middle of the offense to free up the guys on the outside and protect the linebackers.

Give the PFN simulator a try, who did you end up with?