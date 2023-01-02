2 big Browns injury concerns heading into Steelers week

Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season has very little meaning to the Cleveland Browns and, perhaps, all the meaning in the world to their opponents, the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns could eliminate the Steelers from playoff contention and end HC Mike Tomlin’s 15-year streak of not having a losing season.

DE Myles Garrett made it clear that he has plans to play spoiler but Cleveland is an underdog on the road.

Unfortunately for the Browns, two key players have big injuries going into the week that will have to be monitored.

According to HC Kevin Stefanski, OL Jack Conklin’s ankle is a concern this week. Sunday, Conklin left the game, got retapped to return to the game but came out shortly after that. If Conklin can’t play, OL James Hudson III will have to deal with T.J. Watt coming off the edge.

Stefanski also shared that CB Denzel Ward hurt his shoulder in the game and would be monitored this week for his availability for Week 18. Ward had a key early interception for Cleveland’s defense on Sunday.

We will keep you up to date on injury news as it becomes available as Week 18 rivalry week gets underway.