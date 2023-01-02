NFL finalizes Week 18 schedule: Browns, Steelers set for Sunday

In an attempt to create the most interest and minimize games being meaningless later in the slate, the NFL left Week 18’s schedule up in the air until today. The league didn’t want the results of games in the 1 PM window to make games later in the afternoon or evening meaningless, as much as possible.

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, for example, are scheduled to play at 1 PM on Sunday. The two games that matter to the Steelers, and who the Steelers game could matter for, are both happening at the same time with New England vs Buffalo and Miami vs the New York Jets at 1 PM as well.

The league has some excitement in Week 18. The winner of Tennessee vs Jacksonville will win the AFC South, Sunday Night Football between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers likely decides who makes the playoffs and the top seed in both conferences is still up in the air.

You can see the entire Week 18 schedule here:

The Week 18 Baltimore-Cincinnati game will be played on Sunday at either 1 pm ET or 4:25 pm ET, depending on the result of tonight’s Buffalo-Cincinnati game. If Buffalo wins, the game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET. If Cincinnati wins, it will be played at 1 p.m. ET. https://t.co/tMvTHMJMyf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2023

A lot of fun for many teams and fans but sadly not as much for Cleveland fans except for the joy of possibly eliminating their AFC North rival. The fun starts tonight on Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills jockeying for position in the playoff race.

