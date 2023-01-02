Monday Night Football, Week 17: Bills vs. Bengals odds, prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 17 on ESPN with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. This game will play a role in determining who gets that all-important first-round bye in the AFC. The Bills control their own destiny in getting it, but they likely need to win this week to attain it. The Bengals are the least likely to attain it, but can get there with wins in their final two games and a loss by the Chiefs next week. The Chiefs are the third team in contention for the top seed.

The Bills have won six straight games, while the Bengals have won seven straight games. Both teams are playing top notch football, and the game could go either way as this represents as close to a playoff preview as you can get. It’s tough to get into matchup breakdowns. I’ll take the Bills in a tight one. Bills 26, Bengals 24

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are 2.5-point favorites against the Bengals.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. You can use this as your open thread for the game.