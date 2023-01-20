Daily Dawg Chow 1/20: AFC North rivals make coordinator decisions

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- AFC North Update #2: New OC for Ravens, Lamar Jackson update (Jared Mueller) Greg Roman is out but Ravens will involve Lamar Jackson in new OC hire
- Who is Jim Schwartz? What can the Browns expect from him? (Barry Shuck) The new DC will be relied upon to re-vamp a stagnant defense
- AFC North Watch: Steelers not making a big change on offense (Jared Mueller) Steelers fans are unhappy so Browns fans should cheer
- Browns avoid a European vacation in 2023 (Thomas Moore) NFL announces five European games, but the Browns will not be partaking in them this fall.
- STAY or GO? DE Chase Winovich (Barry Shuck and Thomas Moore) Brought to Cleveland as a pass rusher, an injury clouded his tenure going forward
- Myles Garrett and 2 other Browns who’ll thrive in Jim Schwartz’s defense, and what must be fixed: Film Review (cleveland.com) “Schwarz believes in matchups, so look for Garrett to move around and find the weakest offensive lineman or the weakness in a particular pass protection.”
- ST Coach Mike Preifer, Others Jobs expected to be Safe With Cleveland Browns (Sports Illustrated) “Additionally, it was made known that secondary coach Jeff Howard would be back in 2023 unless he took another job. Howard is of interest to the Los Angeles Chargers for an opening.”
- Browns must prepare for a new OC as Ravens part ways with Greg Roman (Browns Wire) “This is the third piece of coordinator new this week to break in the AFC North alone as the Browns hired Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, the Ravens have parted with Roman, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to retain Matt Canada despite three bad seasons.”
- 3 ‘big-name’ offensive free agents the Cleveland Browns should consider (Dawg Pound Daily) “There’s no doubt about it, Andrew Berry is all in on Watson and he is going to do everything possible to help him this offseason.”
- Why the Browns will be great in 2023 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier in the 1st of a two-part series lays out reasons for hope of Browns success next season. The next installment will be aout why they won’t be.
