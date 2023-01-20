Browns sign OL coach Bill Callahan to contract extension

The Cleveland Browns hiring Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator was not the only coaching news to come out of Berea this week.

On Friday, the news came out that the Browns turned away overtures from two other teams interested in offensive line coach Bill Callahan by signing Callahan to a contract extension to remain in Cleveland.

The move came after the New York Jets put in an official request to interview Callahan for their offensive coordinator job, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, and the Los Angeles Rams were reportedly interested in talking to Callahan about joining the staff as offensive line coach, according to Albert Breer at The Monday Morning Quarterback.

Keeping Callahan is a significant win for the Browns as the veteran coach has turned Cleveland’s offensive line into one of the league’s best since joining head coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff in 2020.

Callahan has helped right guard Wyatt Teller become one of the league’s top guards and saw left guard Joel Bitonio pick up his second consecutive First-Team All-Pro selection this season. In addition, Callahan oversaw a seamless transition at the center position this past season when Ethan Pocic took over for the injured Nick Harris and finished the year as Pro Football Focus’ third-best center.

Prior to joining the Browns, Callahan had extensive experience working with offensive lines, starting in 1995 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also worked as an offensive line coach for the New York Jets (2008 to 2011), Dallas Cowboys (2012 to 2014) and in Washington (2017 to 2019).