After failing to interview Bill Callahan, Jets interview another Browns coach for OC

There is something about how the Cleveland Browns are doing things that is attractive to the New York Jets. At least on the offensive side of the ball. The Jets let offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, brother of Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur, go quickly after their season ended and are looking for his replacement.

With LaFleur’s zone scheme leaning, after coaching under Mike Shanahan, Robert Selah may be trying to keep a similar system in place. Earlier today we covered a report that New York was interested in interviewing Cleveland’s OL coach Bill Callahan for the open position. Instead, Callahan stuck around and, reportedly, will sign an extension with the team.

The Jets weren’t done with Callahan as they interviewed Browns WR coach Chad O’Shea today for the offensive coordinator position:

The #Jets interviewed #Browns WR coach/passing game coordinator Chad O'Shea for their offensive coordinator job today, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2023

O’Shea has been with Cleveland since 2020, coming in with HC Kevin Stefanski. Prior to that, O’Shea was the offensive coordinator for one season with the Miami Dolphins.

If he is hired by the Jets, O’Shea would have worked for three of the four AFC East teams since 2019 when he was with the New England Patriots. He started his coaching career in 2004 with the Kansas City Chiefs.