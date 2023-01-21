Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/21/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- After failing to interview Bill Callahan, Jets interview another Browns coach for OC (Jared Mueller) - There is something about how the Cleveland Browns are doing things that is attractive to the New York Jets. At least on the offensive side of the ball. The Jets let offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, brother of Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur, go quickly after their season ended and are looking for his replacement.
- Browns sign OL coach Bill Callahan to contract extension (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns hiring Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator was not the only coaching news to come out of Berea this week. On Friday, the news came out that the Browns turned away overtures from two other teams interested in offensive line coach Bill Callahan by signing Callahan to a contract extension to remain in Cleveland.
- NFL Playoff predictions for Divisional Weekend (Chris Pokorny) - Welcome to NFL Divisional Weekend! The first five games in last week’s playoff weekend were exciting, and now we’re down to the final eight games for the divisional round. Our staff picks are at the bottom of this post, but let’s go game-by-game to assess who I think will emerge victorious, and also don’t forget to check out all the latest odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Browns snaps taken by 4th youngest set of players, youngest set of defenders in NFL (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns having a young roster is no surprise to anyone. Sometimes the age of a roster can be a little misleading because it doesn’t actually show who is actually playing in games.
Cleveland Browns:
- The Browns need Deshaun Watson, offense to find ‘fireworks’ to avoid distress flares (Beacon Journal) - The Browns had just put up the best half of offense they would during Deshaun Watson’s six games as the starting quarterback. Amari Cooper, who had been talking about seeing “fireworks” from the offense all season, was asked if the show had finally started. Cooper, in his understated yet matter-of-fact way, wasn’t ready to brag about pyrotechnics.
- Browns planning for additional on-field seats at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2023 season (cleveland.com) - The Browns received a positive response to the introduction of on-field seats during the 2022 season, so they have decided to bring them back and add more for 2023, pending approval by the NFL.
- OL coach Bill Callahan gets extension, stays with Browns (Browns Zone) - Bill Callahan isn’t going anywhere. Chad O’Shea might be. The pair of Browns offensive assistant coaches were in the news Friday after the New York Jets requested to interview both for their offensive coordinator opening.
- Kevin Stefanski confirms he is not a robot (Browns Wire) - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has gotten some backlash from fans about not showing enough emotion. Perhaps that is what new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is for. During an interview with 92.3 the Fan, Stefanski talked about it.
NFL:
- Josh Allen needs to chill (The Ringer) - The Buffalo Bills offense is elite. But one small change could make it better.
- Questions about Lamar Jackson’s future in Baltimore aren’t going away (The Athletic) - Quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t play against the Cincinnati Bengals, nor was he on the sideline with the rest of his teammates. For the second straight year, the Baltimore Ravens’ season ended while Jackson was recovering from an injury. He missed the team’s final six games in 2022-23 with a knee sprain that was initially not believed to be season-ending. His extended absence, and the way head coach John Harbaugh responded to questions about it, triggered an endless supply of speculation about his status and his standing with the team.
- Trevor Lawrence’s perfect Saturday streak at risk against Chiefs (ESPN) - It’s hard to be perfect. Except, apparently, for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence who has never lost a game in high school, college or the NFL that has been played on a Saturday.
- Bengals LT Jonah Williams (knee), RG Alex Cappa (ankle) ruled out vs. Bills in Divisional Round (NFL.com) - Joe Burrow will be without three of his five starting linemen when he takes the field Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. Left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) have been officially ruled out of Cincinnati’s Divisional Round game versus Buffalo.
Loading comments...