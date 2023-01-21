Browns assistant coach becoming a popular man

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea has suddenly become a popular man across the NFL.

A day after the news that O’Shea interviewed with the New York Jets for their vacant offensive coordinator position, the Baltimore Ravens are now interested in talking with O’Shea about joining head coach John Harbaugh’s staff as the offensive coordinator.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot first reported the news.

The Ravens found themselves with an opening on Thursday after offensive coordinator Greg Roman resigned amid what ESPN’s Jamison Hensley called “fan outrage and player frustration” over an offense that had experienced a decline in scoring for four consecutive seasons.

O’Shea has been a member of head coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff in Cleveland since 2020. During that time, he has worked with a variety of wide receivers – from declining veterans Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., to the professional Amari Cooper and a still-developing Donovan Peoples-Jones.

O’Shea began his coaching career in 2004 as an offensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has spent the bulk of his current NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was wide receivers coach from 2009 to 2018. O’Shea spent one season as offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

The Browns must give permission for O’Shea to leave for another team. While they might not like the idea of him taking over the offense of a division rival, the fact that they allowed him to interview with the Jets might signal that they will not stand in the way of O’Shea receiving a promotion from another team.