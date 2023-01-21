Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital

Peyton Hillis was facing a difficult recovery from a near-drowning incident that occurred on January 4 at Pensacola Beach, Florida. He had just saved his own children from possibly drowning and was in poor condition while laying on the shore.

Hillis was discharged from Baptist Hospital in Pensacola on Thursday and is now home in Arkansas.

The Hillis family was on vacation and staying at the Portofino Island Resort on Santa Rosa Island just east of Pensacola Beach which features sugar white sand and emerald green water. During certain times of the year, the Gulf of Mexico has rip currents that are invisible to swimmers but have the possibility to slowly carry swimmers out further than expected due to undertowing.

The Gulf normally has moderate wave action, but rips are dangerous. To get out of a rip, the swimmer must swim in a diagonal pattern toward the shore.

The day was bright with plenty of sunshine. Apparently, Hillis’ children were involved in a rip and he went in to bring them to shore. Because of the undertow, this makes the swimmer have to work harder and become tired easily with the fight if they are attempting to reach shore in a direct pattern instead of at an angle. At this juncture, as the beach is off-season, none of the public beaches have lifeguards.

Once Hillis had brought in his children, he was totally exhausted, unconscious, and could barely move any of his extremities with a lot of water in his lungs.

He was subsequently airlifted by Life Flight helicopter and placed in ICU and placed on a ventilator. He remained there for a week with concerns about his lungs and kidneys. From there, he was moved to a regular hospital bed where his treatment continued.

Hillis’ sister Hayley Davis and their parents were also on this vacation. Davis was transported to the hospital in an ambulance as she also attempted to retrieve the children. She was treated and released.

On Facebook, Davis posted that “everything health-wise is looking good and has all improved” for Hillis and called his progress “truly a miracle. God was truly with us that day. He guided us and protected us all and I am so thankful for his provision.”

I had the opportunity to visit a recovering hero this week #PeytonHillis⁰⁰Praying for his healing https://t.co/B7fXOdcYLr pic.twitter.com/K1ZK5IWXZl — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) January 20, 2023

While in his hospital room, Hillis was visited by Emmitt Smith who lives in Dallas but grew up and went to high school in Pensacola.

In a 2011 ESPN interview leading up to his insertion as the NFL player to be displayed on Madden 2012, Hillis responded to this question:

On his football idols growing up:

Hillis: My football idol growing up, I was named after Walter Payton, but my idols at RB were Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith.

Hillis played in the NFL from 2008-2014.

Hillis was a highly recruited player coming out of high school in which he had numerous offers from major programs such as LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Florida. While at Arkansas he was mainly the blocking back for Darren McFadden and Felix Jones, each subsequently drafted in the first round.

In March of 2010, he was traded to Cleveland along with a sixth-round pick for QB Brady Quinn. He came into a crowded backfield along with James Davis, Montario Hardesty, Chris Jennings, and Jerome Harrison. Hillis was listed at the bottom of the depth chart at both fullback, running back as well as tight end. In Week 3 injuries to both Harrison and Davis thrust Hillis into the starting RB slot against a stingy Baltimore defense to which he gained 144 yards and then 100 yards the following week.

For the 2010 season, Hillis busted out for 1,177 yards with 11 touchdowns plus added 61 receptions for 477 yards with an additional two scores despite barely playing in the first two games.

Hillis has also been involved in acting and was one of the stars in the 2022 horror movie “The Hunting.” He has also appeared on “Monday Night Football” as well as “The NFL on CBS.”

The description of this movie states, “When a mysterious animal attack leaves a mutilated body in the forest, a conservative small-town detective must enlist the help of an eager wildlife specialist to uncover the dark and disturbing truth that threatens the town.”

Hillis was that small-town detective.