Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/22/23)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Greg Newsome may want a different role next year (Jared Mueller) - As a rookie, CB Greg Newsome II played very well as an outside cornerback. This year, after the trade of Troy Hill and the drafting of Martin Emerson, Newsome was moved primarily inside as the slot corner. Emerson played well as a rookie opposite Denzel Ward but it seems like Newsome would like his spot back on the outside.
- Browns assistant coach becoming a popular man (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea has suddenly become a popular man across the NFL. A day after the news that O’Shea interviewed with the New York Jets for their vacant offensive coordinator position, the Baltimore Ravens are now interested in talking with O’Shea about joining head coach John Harbaugh’s staff as the offensive coordinator.
- Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital (Barry Shuck) - Peyton Hillis was facing a difficult recovery from a near-drowning incident that occurred on January 4 at Pensacola Beach, Florida. He had just saved his own children from possibly drowning and was in poor condition while laying on the shore. Hillis was discharged from Baptist Hospital in Pensacola on Thursday and is now home in Arkansas.
- With Titans, Jim Schwartz focused on red zone which should improve for Browns (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns need and are expecting a lot from new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz this upcoming season. While GM Andrew Berry needs to add talent, HC Kevin Stefanski needs to both get the offense to the next level and keep the team together and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer needs to get his unit sorted out, a lot of pressure will be on Schwartz.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns’ poor season defined by issues on and off the field (ESPN) - The screaming from inside the locker room reverberated through the concrete walls, audible to anyone standing just outside. The Cleveland Browns had just lost a fourth straight game in Week 7 in Baltimore, putting their season on edge before the midway point.
- What I’m hearing about the Jim Schwartz hiring (Terry Pluto) - In 2019, Andrew Berry was the assistant GM with the Philadelphia Eagles, where Jim Schwartz served as defensive coordinator. They struck up a solid professional relationship. Berry was impressed with Schwartz’s ability to teach, to discipline and to motivate. At the very least, Berry considered Schwartz an impact defensive coordinator – which is what his resume’ shows.
- Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz wants ‘free and more productive’ Myles Garrett (Beacon Journal) - Scary. That was the word former Browns, Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans defensive lineman Robaire Smith used to describe how it could look having Myles Garrett in new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s scheme. It’s the way Schwartz hopes it could look as well.
- Browns important 2023 offseason dates (clevelandbrowns.com) - As the Browns prepare for what figures to be another busy offseason in Berea, we’re listing out the biggest offseason dates worth circling on the calendar as the league prepares for the Combine, NFL Draft and offseason workouts.
NFL:
- Tom Brady to take time away before making decision on future; Buccaneers players feel he’s leaving (NFL.com) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady plans to take his time making a decision on his future, aiming to look at his options with a clear mind. Yet several players already have a feeling which direction he is leaning. Based on their final interactions with Brady, it felt to them as if Brady was leaving Tampa with no intention to return.
- The craziest thing about Brock Purdy’s improbable rise? The praise is deserved (The Guardian) - The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is surrounded by superstar talent and a mastermind coach. But he looks like exactly the right player for his team.
- Commanders open first sportsbook inside NFL stadium (ESPN) - Shortly after 10 a.m. ET at FedEx Field, Washington Commanders fan Chris Bryant did something that was once unthinkable in the NFL: He placed a bet at a sportsbook inside an NFL stadium.
- Chiefs defeat Jaguars, advance to fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game (NFL.com) - The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, on Saturday to advance to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game.
