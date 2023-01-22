 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/22/23)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Sunday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Dawgs By Nature:

  • Greg Newsome may want a different role next year (Jared Mueller) - As a rookie, CB Greg Newsome II played very well as an outside cornerback. This year, after the trade of Troy Hill and the drafting of Martin Emerson, Newsome was moved primarily inside as the slot corner. Emerson played well as a rookie opposite Denzel Ward but it seems like Newsome would like his spot back on the outside.
  • Browns assistant coach becoming a popular man (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea has suddenly become a popular man across the NFL. A day after the news that O’Shea interviewed with the New York Jets for their vacant offensive coordinator position, the Baltimore Ravens are now interested in talking with O’Shea about joining head coach John Harbaugh’s staff as the offensive coordinator.
  • Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital (Barry Shuck) - Peyton Hillis was facing a difficult recovery from a near-drowning incident that occurred on January 4 at Pensacola Beach, Florida. He had just saved his own children from possibly drowning and was in poor condition while laying on the shore. Hillis was discharged from Baptist Hospital in Pensacola on Thursday and is now home in Arkansas.
  • With Titans, Jim Schwartz focused on red zone which should improve for Browns (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns need and are expecting a lot from new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz this upcoming season. While GM Andrew Berry needs to add talent, HC Kevin Stefanski needs to both get the offense to the next level and keep the team together and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer needs to get his unit sorted out, a lot of pressure will be on Schwartz.

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...