Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers - NFL Divisional Playoffs Open Thread

The NFL Divisional round of the playoffs concludes with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the San Francisco 49ers. Use this as your open thread; here is my prediction for the game:

The 49ers are my favorite team in the league right now, and Kyle Shanahan has that group clicking on all cylinders again. The lack of scoring that the 49ers allow in general, especially in the second half of games, is awe-inspiring. I wish I’d be able to see a Browns defense like that in my lifetime. The only thing that can hold San Francisco back, in my opinion, is if Brock Purdy has a dud of a performance. That could happen — he’s a rookie who is flying high, so adversity could strike hard at any moment. Their whole gameplan isn’t dictated on quarterplay play, though — the 49ers could win a 14-10 type of game if they had to with their defense. I’ll pick a little more scoring, but the defense gets it done. 49ers 20, Cowboys 13.

Here are the staff picks for the game: