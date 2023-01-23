Daily Dawg Chow 1/23: Rumors about Browns and DeAndre Hopkins

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Nowhere to go but up: Graph shows how bad Browns coverage defense was (Jared Mueller) While the run defense is the focus, the pass coverage was worst in the NFL
- Isaac Rochell has a thought on #BrownsTwitter (Jared Mueller) The former Browns defensive end is very online so he had a first hand experience
- Browns fans flashed back to playoffs in 2021, seeing Chad Henne lead a big drive for the Chiefs again (Jared Mueller) This time, Henne led a 98-yard touchdown drive for Kansas City after Mahomes hurt his ankle.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns could land former Deshaun Watson teammate (The Comeback) “If the two sides were interested in a deal, he’d likely have to restructure his contract.”
- 4 biggest questions the Browns must answer in 2023 (Browns Wire) “Head coach Kevin Stefanski operated a top-five offense for most of the season with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett and is bringing back all of his top playmakers.”
- Is it time for the Cleveland Browns to consider replacing Harrison Bryant (Factory of Sadness) “They can’t be competitive if they’re paying $20-$30 million in dead cap money to guys who aren’t even on the team anymore. So restructuring and kicking owed money down the line just isn’t responsible.”
- Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital following swimming accident (WKYC) “You not only saved Peyton’s life, you made it a priority to make sure that his family and I were okay amidst your busy schedules.”
- Browns’ players can coaches that have to go after 2022 (Youtube) Quincy Carrier opines on the state of the Browns roster and coaching staff moving forward
