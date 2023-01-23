Browns Kevin Stefanski noted among top head coaches in-game management

Yes, the only stat that matters is wins and losses. Yes, the Cleveland Browns lost more games than they won. Yes, the team lost games they shouldn’t have. Yes, the team had some drama.

Yes, some of that is the responsibility of HC Kevin Stefanski.

Now that we have gotten the basics out of the way before the comments roll in, Stefanski’s performance and that of the team on the field are not one-for-one parallels. Coaches can coach well but the players struggle and vice versa.

Considering a few factors that are a part of game management skills, Stefanski is actually ranked in the top 10 of the NFL. Interestingly, a few head coaches of playoff teams are on that list as are a couple of head coaches of losing teams:

How much win probability added over expected each head coach and their staff added during the 2022-23 season pic.twitter.com/cLgdkE2jwc — SumerSports (@sumersports) January 20, 2023

In simple terms, Stefanski’s decisions on fourth down, two-point conversions, use of timeouts and avoiding delay of game penalties assisted Cleveland more than expected. If an average NFL head coach was in his position, the Browns chances to win games would have gone down even further.

As noted in their follow-up tweet, their data has nothing to do with the talent on the roster or a team over/underachieving.

There are many areas that Stefanski can improve, GM Andrew Berry made it clear that the organization believes they have a good head coach in place. At least in these areas, combined, the data says it is true.